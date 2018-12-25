After a Christmas Eve shooting left one person injured at the Acadiana Mall, the Lafayette police are trying to identify and locate a man, who they describe as a 'person of interest.'

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department, released an image of a person wearing a dark-colored sweatshirts, jeans and white sneakers on Monday night. Dugas asked that anyone who knows the identity of the person contact the police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, a person was shot and injured at the mall, police previously said. That person was taken to a hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.