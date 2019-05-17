The woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old Opelousas girl is in custody again, KATC reports.
Floydiece Washington, 31, of Melville, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail after a prior bond was revoked. The bond was revoked after Washington was arrested in the hit-and-run case.
She is accused of causing the death of Princess Washington when she ran a red light and struck a vehicle carrying the teenager and her 19-year-old brother near the intersection of Church and Main streets, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
The chief said Washington left her car at the scene and fled in another vehicle.
Floydiece Washington is of no relation to the two victims.
Washington was originally arrested in Calcasieu Parish on felony hit-and-run but posted bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash.