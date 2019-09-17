A third suspect has been booked in the shooting death of 17-year-old Garon Lewis in New Iberia, KATC reports.
Kenray Olivier Ledet, 28, of Lafayette, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Ledet, Bryson Johnlewis, 24, of Jeanerette, and Trevonce Bernard, 20, of New Iberia, are accused of fatally shooting Lewis around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 16. Lewis, a New Iberia Senior High School senior, was found dead in his vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets.
He is the son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis.
Johnlewis was arrested Friday on one count each of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument.
Bernard was arrested Sept. 9 and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a count each of second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property, online jail records show.