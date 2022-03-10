A man was killed in an Abbeville mobile home fire early Thursday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
The Abbeville Fire Department responded to the residential fire in the 1800 block of Bud Private Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The female homeowner was able to escape the fire, but a male resident died.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the official cause of death and victim identification are pending with the parish coroner, but a 33-year-old friend of the homeowner who often stayed at the home is believed to be the victim, a release said.
The woman said she woke to “strange sounds and the smell of smoke” and woke up her friend and warned him of the fire before escaping out a window. The man never emerged from the home. Deputies determined the fire began in the living room and the cause is still under investigation, the agency statement said.