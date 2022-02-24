A California man was arrested after repeatedly choking a pregnant woman while driving in St. Landry Parish, causing the woman to lose her unborn child, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Dion Devon Harris II, 39, of Fresno, California, was arrested Wednesday on counts of second-degree feticide and attempted second-degree murder and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. His bond is currently set at $375,000, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Harris was riding in a rental van with the victim, three juveniles and two elderly adults on Sunday when detectives say an argument between Harris and the victim became violent.
Investigators determined the victim was upset Harris was bullying the three juveniles and he became enraged. Harris allegedly moved behind the pregnant victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and began choking her from behind with one hand, the statement said.
As the victim attempted to escape Harris’s grasp, the 39-year-old moved into the front passenger seat with his back against the dashboard. He grabbed the upper portion of the victim’s seat belt and pulled it tightly around her neck, choking her, the sheriff’s office claims.
The driver stopped the vehicle on the side of the road and Harris exited but kept hold of the seat belt and continued to choke the woman. She managed to free herself by unbuckling the seat belt and attempted to escape the van, but Harris resumed choking the victim with his bare hands. He eventually pulled her to the ground and also began pulling her hair, investigators said.
At this time the woman lost consciousness, the sheriff’s office said.
When she regained consciousness, the other van passengers were attempting to restrain Harris. One laid on top of her body to shield her as Harris attempted to resume his attack. A passing vehicle stopped after witnessing the scene and Harris left the area, the statement said.
The woman and the juveniles were taken by the bystander to Port Barre Fire District 2 Central Station, where the woman received initial emergency medical treatment before being taken to an area hospital.
Once there, hospital staff determined the woman was nine weeks pregnant and had miscarried as a result of the attack, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.