Two juveniles were arrested in a Wednesday homicide that killed a 41-year-old Lafayette man.

Drake Gabriel Duhon, 17, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a count each of second-degree murder and illegal carrying of weapons. His bond is set currently at $255,000 for both charges.

Tyler Pellerin, 17, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder. His bond is set currently at $125,000 for both charges.

This marks the second time juvenile suspects have been arrested in a Lafayette Parish homicide case in January.

In 2016, Louisiana raised the age of criminal responsibility from 17 to 18. But the law won't be fully enacted until July 1, meaning 17-year-olds charged with violent offenses still are prosecuted as adults.

Both juveniles were in custody at the Lafayette Parish Jail as of early Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-olds were arrested alongside Heidi Bergeron, 38, and Logan LaCroix, 19, both of Lafayette, who were booked on a count each of principal to second-degree murder. Both their bonds are set currently at $100,000, online jail records show.

The suspects are accused of killing John Hickenbottom, who was shot in front of his family home in the 100 block of Edwis Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hickenbottom was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Family said he was trying to prevent an altercation from becoming violent when he was fatally shot in the chest.

Hickenbottom was Lafayette’s fourth homicide victim in January and the third in the parish in less than a week.

The juveniles, named in jail records, were not named as suspects by the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said it’s department policy not to name juveniles, defined as individuals under age 18, who are arrested as suspects in cases, including homicides. She said the department was advised by its legal representatives to protect the names of 17-year-olds following the passage of the Raise the Age Louisiana Act in 2016, though phases of the law are still being enacted.

In September, 17-year-old D’ivion Francis was identified by law enforcement as a suspect in the homicide of 20-year-old Tiage Hudson, who was fatally shot in the 600 block of Edison Street. Dugas said the department’s release of Francis' identity was a mistake. The juvenile has since been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the case.

The Raise the Age Act, the 2016 law that raised the state’s age of criminal responsibility from 17 to 18, is being enacted in two phases: 17-year-olds arrested on non-violent offenses were directed to the juvenile justice system beginning March 1, 2019 and beginning July 1, any 17-year-olds arrested on violent offenses will also be under the original jurisdiction of the juvenile court.

Until June 30, the last day the current law applies, any 17-year-olds accused of violent crimes, like Duhon and Pellerin, will be prosecuted in adult court.

Even after Raise the Age takes full effect, Louisiana law allows juveniles to be prosecuted in adult court for serious cases. Whether a juvenile can be transferred to adult court depends on the offense and the juvenile’s age at the time of the crime.

On Jan. 18, two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, were arrested in the homicide of 17-year-old Ovey Comeaux High senior Matthew Carter. The juveniles were arrested on a count each of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and first-degree murder. The murder charge was applied after Carter died at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center on Jan. 22.

While the 13-year-old will automatically be adjudicated in juvenile court because of his age, the 14-year-old could face potential adult prosecution if a judge approves his transfer through the state’s discretionary waiver process. Lafayette District Attorney Keith Stutes said either his office or the judge could initiate the process, but strict criteria must be met for the transfer to be approved.

Stutes did not comment on the specifics of either case or whether his office would seek a transfer waiver for the 14-year-old suspect if charges proceed.

The transfer requirements are less stringent for juveniles 15 and older. According to Louisiana law, once probable cause is established in juvenile court, juveniles charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated rape or aggravated kidnapping are transferred from juvenile court to adult court. District attorneys may also bypass the juvenile court entirely by obtaining a grand jury indictment.

Stutes said several 15-year-olds have been prosecuted as adults in homicide cases across the 15th Judicial District Court’s three-parish jurisdiction in recent years, but he couldn’t provide a definitive number.

The district attorney’s office also has discretion in charging juveniles 15 and older as adults in certain felony cases, including attempted murder, manslaughter and armed robbery.