The city of Broussard has formed a committee to assist in the search for an interim police chief until an election can be held to replace Brannon Decou, who announced his retirement last week following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and workplace retaliation by former officers.

City officials announced Wednesday morning the nine-member committee that will review résumés and make recommendations to the Broussard City Council for up to three candidates for the interim police chief position.

The committee comprises three council members, the mayor and five community members who have law enforcement experience. The members of the advisory search committee include:

Mayor Ray Bourque

City Council Member Kenny Higginbotham

City Council Member Jesse Regan

City Council Member Jeff Delahoussaye

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, a Broussard resident

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Lt. Ross Stevens

Retired U.S. Marshal Ed Comeaux, a Broussard resident currently serving on the Broussard Civil Service Board

Retired City Marshal Phil Conrad, a Broussard resident

Retired Louisiana State Police Sgt. John Trahan

The interim chief will serve until the next regular election in the fall of 2022.

Anyone interested in applying for the interim police chief position should email his or her resume to claviolette@broussardla.com or hand deliver it to Callie Laviolette at Broussard City Hall, 310 East Main St. Applicants must reside in Broussard and provide proof of residence within the city limits for at least the past 12 months.

Resumes will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, May 21.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

