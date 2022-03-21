A toddler is dead and a Breaux Bridge man and woman are facing murder charges.
Detective with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out to the 100 block of Resha Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to an unresponsive one-year-old, according a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The child was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Two people are under arrest in connection with the child’s death. Brooke Blanchard, 23, and Brady LeBlanc, 23, each face one count of second-degree murder and were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. They remained in LPCC as of Monday morning.
Blanchard is being held on a $250,000 bond.
LeBlanc is being held on a $350,000 bond on the murder charge and $6,500 in bonds for lesser charges including simple burglary, flight from an officer and manufacture/distribution/possession of marijuana.
This investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.