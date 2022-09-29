A Lafayette man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday after investigators say he sold a Maurice man the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his fatal overdose.
Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder Wednesday night by the Lafayette Police Department. A grand jury approved the warrant on Monday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
Duffy will be transferred to the Vermilion Parish Jail, where his bond is expected to be $250,000.
The 31-year-old is accused in the Jan. 1 death of Barret Davidson, who was found dead at his home in the Maurice area after using narcotics. Investigators determined Davison purchased the drugs in Lafayette Parish from Duffy; the drugs he acquired were not what he intended to purchase, and instead were laced with fentanyl, Langlinais said.
Davidson was 34, his obituary said.
“He loved boating, fishing, hunting, and was an extreme car enthusiast. Barret was considered a true friend that could bring a smile to anyone's face. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” his obituary said.