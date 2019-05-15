A Mamou man is accused of beating and killing a three-month-old puppy after the puppy nipped his son’s finger, KATC reports.
Joseph Lane Bergeron, 23, was booked on animal cruelty by Ville Platte police officers Wednesday. His bond was set at $500.
On Saturday, Bergeron reportedly punched the puppy in the head, slammed the puppy on concrete twice and threw the animal in the back of his pick-up truck after it bit his son, Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said. Bergeron then left the scene, he said.
Lartigue said the puppy belonged to a friend of the child’s mother.