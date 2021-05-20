A Maurice family is grieving after the body of 45-year-old Cleveland Duhon was recovered from a canal in Vermilion Parish.

Duhon went missing during Monday’s severe storms after his vehicle plunged into a coulee on Etienne Street around 9 p.m. Duhon’s vehicle was discovered in the drainage area around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a law enforcement patrol spotted the vehicle protruding from the water.

Maurice Police Chief Guy Nerren said Duhon’s body was recovered roughly 1,500 feet south of where his vehicle was submerged. The body was located between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a search team member walking the banks.

Nerren said the area had been searched by law enforcement previously, but it’s possible Duhon’s body was trapped in a connected culvert or trapped underwater by storm debris and was freed after rain Wednesday and early Thursday.

Duhon’s brother, Marcus Duhon, identified his body at the scene before it was taken by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Marcus Duhon said his mother and niece are taking the loss especially hard. Finding Cleveland’s body was an important catalyst to begin the grieving and healing process, and the family is awaiting his transfer to Syrie Funeral Home in Lafayette so they can view his body.

Now that Cleveland’s death has been confirmed, the family is leaning on one another and turning to their faith, he said.

“The only thing that gets people through stuff like this is God,” Marcus Duhon said. “We’re consoling each other...but it’s a healing process between each individual and God.”

Marcus Duhon described his brother as an outgoing, spontaneous and fun loving man who was good-hearted and cared for those around him. He was the father of three adult children — two sons and a daughter.

Cleveland Duhon had been staying at his mother’s home, about a 5-minute drive from where his vehicle went underwater. Surveillance footage captured the moment Cleveland Duhon’s vehicle turned into the water and disappeared into the coulee. Marcus Duhon theorized his brother saw an excavator parked beside the coulee and mistook the drainage area for solid ground in the dark, poor conditions.

Teams with the Maurice Police Department, Maurice Volunteer Fire Department and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searched the banks and waterways, probed inside the connected culvert, used sonar to search a nearby pond, used a drone and helicopter for aerial searches, and brought in cadaver dogs in the search for Cleveland Duhon.

While teams searched, family members waited devotedly at the scene.

“I’m glad we found him for the family. I wish we could’ve done it earlier, we were using every resource we could. I’m just glad it’s over with for them,” Chief Nerren said.