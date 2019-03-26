Victim and suspect in fatal Sunset shooting identified
The victim and suspect in a fatal Sunset shooting Monday have been identified.
Sunset Police Chief Luis Padilla said Kendrick Lawrence, 34, of Sunset, was killed after he was shot near an empty lot on East Martin Luther King Drive near La. 93. Police received a call about shots fired around 4 p.m. Monday and when officers arrived, they discovered Lawrence unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.
Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers identified Walter Savoie, 36, of Sunset, as a suspect in the case, Padilla said. Savoie was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Tuesday morning on counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Padilla said witnesses identified Savoie and officers had his family contact him and convince him to return to the scene. When Savoie arrived, police apprehended him, the chief said.
“He was highly uncooperative,” Padilla said.
The exact motive is unclear at this time, he said, but the two men reportedly had an ongoing dispute.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Grand Coteau Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Two men arrested, two wanted in Saturday Opelousas shootout
Two men were arrested and two more are wanted in a Saturday shooting in Opelousas, police say.
The shooting happened near the intersection of South Academy and Laurent Streets before 6 p.m. Opelousas Police said two groups exchanged at least 20 rounds of gunfire, though no one was reported injured in the shooting. A vehicle nearby was struck, police said.
Davaska Savoy, 19, of Opelousas, and Brandon Savoy, 25, of Opelousas, were accused in the shooting and each booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said in a release.
Surveillance footage and interviews with witnesses helped identify the suspects, he said.
Police have issued additional warrants for Robert Eugene Joseph III, 21, and Dontarious Williams, 18, who are also accused in the shooting. Both men are wanted on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Opelousas Police said these men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Opelousas man drowned in Dubuisson Lake Tuesday, authorities say
A 59-year-old Opelousas man drowned in Dubuisson Lake Tuesday, authorities say.
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near a rest area off Interstate 49 around 1 p.m., Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck said.
Einck said it took agents about an hour to recover the man’s body. The body has been turned over to the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office and the man’s identity will be released pending the autopsy, he said.
The victim was not wearing a life preserver, Einck said.
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents will be the lead investigators in the case.
Lafayette man arrested after more than $142,000 in drugs seized from Darteze Drive home
A Lafayette man was arrested Friday on accusations he was distributing narcotics after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies seized over $142,000 in drugs from a Darteze Drive home.
Carlos Soprano, 23, was booked on numerous charges, including possession with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
When deputies issued the warrant in the 100 block of Darteze Drive, they seized $142,447 worth of narcotics, including over $100,000 of THC butter, over $21,000 of MDMA tablets and over $5,000 of cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies also confiscated three handguns and over $4,000 in cash.
Soprano was booked on the following counts:
- Three counts of possession with intent to distribute THC butter, pcilocybin and MDMA
- Possession of THC oil
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of amphetamine tablets
- Three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances
- Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- Monies derived from drug proceeds
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.
No foul play suspected after man's body found on Lee Avenue Tuesday, policy say
A man’s body was found Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue, but authorities do not suspect foul play, Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Lafayette Police received the call at 7:13 a.m. and found the unknown male deceased. His body was found outdoors, Dugas said.
The area where he was found is near the Rosa Parks Transportation Center.
Dugas said the man’s body is in the custody of the coroner’s office and the official cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is completed. She said the man’s identity will also be withheld pending autopsy.