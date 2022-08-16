One person was injured in a shooting outside the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s track and field complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Billy Abrams with the UL Police Department said law enforcement received a report of gunshots fired in the area of Cajun Field at about 2:34 p.m. They determined there was an altercation near the intersection of Reinhardt and Bertrand drives outside the track and field stadium.
One person was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person’s condition, age and gender were not immediately available when Abrams briefed the media outside the scene about 3:40 p.m. It was also still being determined if the victim was a UL student.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to narrow down the cause of the altercation and potential witnesses, he said. A car parked at the scene appeared to have several bullet holes in the side.