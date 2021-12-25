Four victims were taken to Lafayette hospitals early Saturday after gunfire exchanges in the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, near Lafayette Regional Airport.
Lafayette police said in an issued statement that they were called to the scene at 2:01 a.m. Investigators said four victims were transported to local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not known Saturday morning.
The investigation was continuing. Anyone with information should call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS, police said.