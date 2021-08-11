A fight between siblings in Broussard left one relative hospitalized in critical condition and the other in handcuffs after the argument turned violent on Wednesday.
Broussard Police Department officers responded to a residence at 404 E. Monroe Street after a report of a fight and subsequent shooting. Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning, Captain Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Investigators determined the victim and his sister, 20-year-old Justise Harrison, were arguing when the disagreement devolved into a physical fight. Harrison’s girlfriend intervened to break up the siblings’ altercation. At that time, Harrison retrieved a firearm from inside the residence and shot her brother in the abdomen, the statement said.
Harrison was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of attempted second-degree murder.