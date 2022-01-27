A Lafayette Parish grand jury has returned indictments against suspects accused in four homicides in 2020 and 2021.
Three suspects – 20-year-old Lason Ellis Edmond of Arnaudville; 34-year-old Brian Derouselle of Lafayette; and 17-year-old Cartel Derouselle of Lafayette – were indicted on charges in the shooting death of Christopher Williams on Sept. 17.
Williams, 36, was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in the 200 block of Seafood Lane. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said evidence suggested Williams was killed during a drug deal and robbery.
Edmond was charged with a count of second-degree murder in Williams’ death. Brian Derouselle was charged with principal to second-degree murder in Williams’ death, principal to attempted second-degree murder of a second victim and obstruction of justice.
Cartel Derouselle was charged with second-degree murder in Williams’ death, attempted second-degree murder of a second victim and attempted armed robbery with a firearm of Williams, the indictment said.
In a separate case, 28-year-old Kermit Gobert of Duson was indicted on a count of second-degree murder of Sodasha Jonette Derouselle on Aug. 14 and three counts of cruelty to juveniles for allowing children under the age of 17 to be present during the manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing or attempted manufacturing, distribution or purchasing of a controlled dangerous substance.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call at an apartment complex off Prejean Road after Derouselle’s body was found inside her home. Investigators determined Gobert, her boyfriend, had supplied Derouselle with heroin and fentanyl which caused a fatal overdose, the chief said.
Anderson said beyond providing the drugs, Gobert failed to call for assistance after initially noticing Derouselle was unconscious and hours later moved her body inside the home. He then left her deceased body alone inside the home with children. Court records show Gobert and Derouselle share three children together.
The 27-year-old’s body was discovered after a family member couldn’t get in touch with her, he said.
“Her family and her children were the highlight of her life. She touched every person she came across. If you met her, you were sure to remember “Dash” from her laughs and jokes and her giving you a nickname that would stick with you forever. She was a friend to all, no matter what time you called she was right there with you. She will truly be missed by all,” Derouselle’s obituary said.
In a third indictment, 18-year-old Jamiah Celestine of Broussard was charged by the grand jury with a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Diondre Williams.
Williams, 21, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the corner of Gustave and Leon streets in Broussard on Dec. 8. He was provided emergency medical aid by Broussard Police Department officers until emergency medical personnel arrived, but died at the scene, the agency said.
One indictment was also handed up in a 2020 case. Jonathan Bargeman, 44, of Lafayette, was indicted on a count of manslaughter in the Aug. 12, 2020 death of Markeylan Edmond.
Edmond, 20, was found dead outside a home in the 100 block of South Refinery Street around 6 a.m. The Lafayette Police Department said evidence pointed to an argument happening between the two men, during which Bargeman pulled out a handgun and shot Edmond in the upper torso.
Bargeman was initially arrested on counts of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, an LPD statement following the shooting said.