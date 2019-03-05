A man and woman were arrested Monday and charged with child abuse involving the woman's one-year-old child, according to a news release from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins.
The alleged incident was reported to the New Iberia Police Department, but the incident allegedly occurred in St. Martin Parish.
Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Higgins wrote in a news release, determined that the victim sustained severe injuries that were allegedly inflicted upon him by the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. The victim was taken to a local hospital and remained hospitalized Tuesday evening.
Tony Domingue, 43, of St. Martinville, was charged with three felonies, Higgins wrote, including one count each of hate crime, second-degree cruelty to juvenile and aggravated second-degree battery.
Jorretta Carrere, 25, of New Iberia, also was arrested, Higgins wrote. She was charged with one count each of principal to hate crimes, principal to second-degree cruelty to juvenile and principal to aggravated second-degree battery, all felonies.
Domingue and Carrere were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.