On the front door of Joan and Zoren O’Brien’s family home hangs a sign with the inscription, “Grandma and Papa’s Home, Everyone is Welcome.”

Family members said that as longstanding members of the small Iowa community, the O’Briens always made sure their home and hearts were open to anyone in need of help.

That is why the family was shocked to learn that one man who had been welcomed into their home may have been the cause of their death.

“They literally lost their lives trying to help someone,” granddaughter Ralynn Dodd said.

Joan O’Brien, 73, and Zoren O’Brien, 81, were found by family members dead inside of their home on Thompson Avenue in Iowa on Saturday, two days after Hurricane Laura moved through the area, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has charged Scott M. Kidd, 36, of Kinder, with two counts of first-degree murder in the couple's slaying.

Kidd was named a person of interest early in the investigation after detectives learned he was a longtime acquaintance of the O’Brien family. He was arrested in Eunice on an active warrant for felony theft unrelated to the double homicide before being charged Wednesday in the murders.

A former Army paratrooper, Zoren O’Brien opened O’Brien’s Flying Service in Iowa in 1972. He engrained himself into the community, serving as part of the Calcasieu Parish Zoning and Commission Board and the Drainage Board, according to Dwayne O’Brien, 57, the couple’s eldest son. Zoren O'Brien also served as the former president of the National Agricultural Aviation Administration.

Joan O’Brien was the former president of the Women’s National Agricultural Aviation Administration and was a member of the local Catholic Daughters for more than 45 years, according to Dwayne O’Brien.

“They were just very involved in whatever they did. They gave their whole heart, they really did,” Dodd said.

According to family members, the O’Briens had a passion for helping others in the community; they were always willing to give food, a place to stay, or even employment, whether temporary or not, at the family’s business.

“They always welcomed people in," Dodd said. "It was always, 'Do you want a drink? Do you want some food? Let’s sit down and talk.' You never left their house without a full stomach and a full heart."

Kidd was one of the individuals the O’Brien’s took an interest in helping over the years, according to Dwayne O’Brien. They gave him food and a place to stay, and took him on fishing and hunting trips, Dwayne said.

“It just hurts, and it’s hard to think that an American could do that to my family, to my parents, and to us,” Dwayne O’Brien said.

It is still the couple’s warmth, hospitality, and focus on their family that Dodd said she has the fondest memories of, especially the couple rearranging their entire schedules so they could help take care of Dodd’s 10 month-old-daughter.

“They made sure their doctor's appointments were on certain days that they didn't have her and just literally went all out. She got a baby bed, toys and all this stuff,” Dodd said.

Family-oriented people, the O’Briens were always involved closely with their relatives.

Dodd said, “They both loved to show off their family and talk about what everyone did and what everyone was doing. They were very proud of not only who they were but the family they built here.”

Joan and Zoren O’Brien are survived by sons, Dwayne and Charles O’Brien and grandchildren, Austin O’Brien and Ralynn Dodd.

The sheriff’s office said Kidd is currently being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center without bond.