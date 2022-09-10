A Lafayette man was arrested on armed robbery and other charges after police say he fired a gun in a Youngsville Dollar General, forced customers to the ground and robbed both the people and the store of cash and other items.
On Friday around 9:24 p.m., the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Kendal Onezine, entered the store at 2715 Youngsville Highway wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants and a black mask. The man fired a round from a black revolver and ordered the customers to get on the ground, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said in a statement.
The accused then took items and cash from the customers, including wallets and cell phones, before ordering the store clerk to empty the safe and cash register of money. Boudreaux said investigators are still determining how much money was stolen. Most of the items taken from customers were recovered, he said.
Police say Onezine fled from the store and ran to a vehicle parked at Red Dot Storage, a business adjacent to the Dollar General. While fleeing to his vehicle he fired a shot at an individual parked in the Dollar General parking lot, Boudreaux said.
The witness Onezine fired on followed his vehicle as he fled the robbery and drove north on Youngsville Highway, also known as La. 89. The witness was able to take down the accused’s license plate information.
Onezine was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at a residence in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail early Saturday, Boudreaux said.
The Youngsville chief said the 25-year-old was arrested on six counts of armed robbery and a count each of aggravated assault and illegal discharge of a firearm. Booking records show Onezine was also booked on a count of simple criminal damage to property.