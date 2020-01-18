A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery overnight Saturday.
Lafayette police officers found the teenager inside a vehicle in the 100 block of North Meyers Drive around 2:30 a.m. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Two juveniles, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested in the case. Both were booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The identities of the two juveniles were not released by law enforcement.