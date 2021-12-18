A Texas man was killed after striking a Louisiana State Police trooper’s unit on I-49 at La. 106 in Avoyelles Parish while the trooper was trying to divert traffic from a separate fatal crash.

Billy M. Lee, 86, of Terrell, Texas, was killed when his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a stationary State Police unit that was blocking the southbound lanes of I-49 at La. 106. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

The unit was being used to divert southbound traffic off the interstate and onto an exit ramp following a crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish that killed four people, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

Investigators are still determining why Lee ignored the detour and struck the right front side of the police unit. The unit’s emergency lights were on when the crash happened. Lee was wearing a seatbelt and impairment is not suspected, though blood samples were collected from both drivers for analysis, the release said.

The trooper in the unit sustained minor injuries in the crash.