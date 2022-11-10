An Opelousas man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish while driving the wrong way on U.S. 190 Wednesday night.
The crash happened on U.S. 190 near Frank Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes when his 2013 Cadillac CTS collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Both Edwards and the driver of the Camry were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office and the Camry’s driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, he said.
Impairment is unknown but toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.