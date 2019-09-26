Update: Jennifer Gardner, Lafayette Parish School System chief administrative officer, confirmed in a message to parents around 12:30 p.m. Thursday that the school is still on lockdown. The school system also used the opportunity to dispel rumors floating around on Facebook and other media sites about the situation.
“No arrests have been made. There have been no weapons found on campus,” she said.
Gardner informed parents a notification would be issued once the school is reopened. LHS students remain safe and in their classrooms, she said.
Just before 1 p.m., LPSS sent a message to David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy parents announcing that shuttle bus service running from the school to Lafayette High would be cancelled Thursday. Parents will be responsible for picking their children up from school.
Original story: The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that Lafayette High is on lockdown as they investigate a threat to the school.
Police say there was a scheduled drill performed Thursday on campus. Following the drill, a threat was made to the school at approximately 8:30 a.m. Police are now investigating that threat, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Lt. John Mowell, with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said a phone call was made threatening the campus. Deputies are coordinating with Lafayette police to investigate the phone call. The sheriff’s department administers the Lafayette Parish School System’s school resource officer program.
Details about the threat and whether it was received by the school or a third-party were not available.
Dugas said as of 11:15 a.m. no one had been taken into custody in connection with the school threat.
The school is on soft lockdown, which means students are attending classes as normal. However, police are not letting anyone on or off campus as they investigate. Parents and other visitors are asked to avoid the area.
Law enforcement vehicles were parked at the school Thursday, blocking the main drivable entrances to the school. Most parking lots at the school were also blocked by officers.