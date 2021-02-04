New Iberia City Marshal Haywood “Tony” Migues was arrested Thursday after a Louisiana State Police investigation into allegations he forged signatures on court documents.
Migues, 67, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on eight counts each of forgery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office. He turned himself over to investigators in the case and was booked around 11 a.m., but bonded out of jail by 12:45 p.m. on a $10,000 bond, a jail booking clerk said.
The investigation into Migues began last month after information was sent to the department alleging Migues forged multiple signatures on court documents. Investigators determined Migues forged peoples’ signatures, falsely claiming they had been served subpoenas when personal service was never made, Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Migues was first elected as New Iberia City Marshal in November 2019; he was chosen to finish out the term of longtime City Marshal Victor “Vic” Delcambre, who died in December 2018. Migues was then re-elected in November, with his current term slated to expire in 2026, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.