Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Lafayette Game Stop store.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the store in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an LPD statement.
According to a store employee, a male subject entered the store and produced a handgun. The suspect demanded employees empty the register and safe, handing him an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was seen leaving out of the rear door of the store on foot.
The suspect was described as a heavy-set male wearing all black and a red mask over his face. Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect we are encouraging you to call Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.