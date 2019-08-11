Crime scene tape stock
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Town Homes drives in upper Lafayette.

Shots were fired at about 6:53 p.m. Saturday, Lafayette Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas told KATC TV-3.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is not cooperating with the investigation. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

