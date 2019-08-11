Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Town Homes drives in upper Lafayette.
Shots were fired at about 6:53 p.m. Saturday, Lafayette Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas told KATC TV-3.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is not cooperating with the investigation.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.