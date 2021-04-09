A 23-year-old man was shot and killed at Bourgeois Park early Friday.
The UL Lafayette Police Department responded to the shooting at 439 Coliseum Blvd. at 2:11 a.m. and learned the victim, later identified as John Mitchell Sinegal Jr., had been taken to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, UL Police spokesperson Lt. Billy Abrams said in a statement.
Sinegal was not a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he said.
The homicide is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Darren Zachary at 337-296-4375.