A son has been arrested and accused of killing his father, who was found dead Monday evening suffering from head trauma, according to police.
Willie Thomas Jr., 23, of Lafayette, was taken into custody later that evening after he was involved in a traffic accident in St. Mary Parish, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department.
Crews initially responded to the 200 block of Joy Street in Lafayette in response to reports of a domestic disturbance around 5:20 p.m. They found Willie Thomas Sr., 57, dead inside the home.
Police said the victim's son is being treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail on second-degree murder.