LAKE CHARLES — State Police say fog may have been a factor in a fatal accident involving a southwestern Louisiana sheriff’s deputy early Monday.
Jessie J. Blanchard, 31, from the town of Iowa, was wearing dark clothes while walking near the center line of Louisiana 3020 about 5 a.m. when he was hit by a Ford Explorer driven by on-duty Calcasieu Parish sheriff's Deputy Craig Guillory Jr., State Police said. Blanchard died later at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Fog-density readings were not available from the Lake Charles airport for the overnight hours but at sunrise visibility was about one-half mile in the area.