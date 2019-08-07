A teenage suspect wanted after a 5-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in Ville Platte on July 31 has surrendered to police.
Quantavis Durgin, 17, was booked on attempted second-degree murder after turning himself over to police Saturday afternoon, Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said in a release. Durgin was originally booked into the Ville Platte City Jail before being transferred to the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $350,000 bond.
Durgin is accused of firing into a vehicle and striking the child in the leg while the boy and his family drove in the 700 block of Edward Knotoe Thomas Jr. Street July 31 around 8 p.m.
KATC reported family members said the child was riding in the vehicle with his father, baby sister and stepmother when he was shot.
The child was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte in a private vehicle and was later transferred to a different hospital, Lartigue said.