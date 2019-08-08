A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after accusations he shot another man in a late-night incident July 31.
Cedric Blackwell, 24, was booked into the Lafayette Parish jail Wednesday on counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a July 31 shooting that injured one man, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a release.
The victim, 35-year-old Lamajor Cormier, was shot multiple times at the intersection of Paul Breaux Avenue and Cooper Drive around 10:50 p.m. July 31. Lafayette police found Cormier at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and recovery.
Blackwell was apprehended Wednesday by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, the LPD Special Investigations Unit and the Lafayette City Marshals Office, the release said.
His criminal history in Lafayette Parish includes pleading guilty to counts of resisting an officer in 2014, domestic abuse battery in 2014 and aggravated assault with a firearm in 2017, according to court records.