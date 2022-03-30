A former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on warrants for simple battery and malfeasance in office after punching a restrained man at the St. Landry Parish Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Nicholas Richard Veale, 34, of Opelousas, was booked into the jail Monday on the malfeasance and battery counts, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. His bond was set at $3,000.
Veale resigned from his position on Dec. 13 while under investigation. Agency spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said Veale had been employed with the sheriff’s office for four months when the incident happened.
The sheriff’s office said Veale and other corrections deputies were attempting to place a combative inmate in a restraint chair on the evening of Dec. 12 when Veale twice punched the inmate in the abdomen with a closed fist. The inmate already had hand restraints on, and was seated in the restraint chair but was not yet belted into place.
Veale was pushed away from the victim by the other deputies present.
An internal investigation was launched, which included collecting statements from corrections deputies present and reviewing surveillance footage inside the jail. An arrest warrant was issued for Veale on March 9 after the investigation was concluded, the sheriff’s office said.
“It is very troubling to me that one of my own deputies would mistreat any person who is incarcerated, especially when we strive to treat all incarcerated persons with dignity and respect,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
If convicted on the malfeasance charge, Veale would have his P.O.S.T. certification revoked. A P.O.S.T. certification, which stands for peace officer standards and training, is a requirement for law enforcement officers in Louisiana.
This is the second time in less than two years that a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been arrested for striking a restrained inmate.
In September 2020, deputies Damian Anderson of Eunice and Zachary Herpin of Scott were arrested on counts of simple battery and malfeasance in office.
The sheriff’s office said the two men punched an inmate in the face repeatedly while he was in a restraint chair. Herpin also sprayed the man with pepper spray and later, while walking the man to the showers for decontamination, Anderson slammed the man’s head into a concrete wall.
A clerk with the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court’s office confirmed their cases have been resolved, per court records.
On Aug. 3, Herpin pleaded guilty to a count of simple battery and was sentenced to six months in the parish jail, which was suspended, and a year of probation. His malfeasance charge was dismissed.
On Feb. 1, Anderson pleaded guilty to the malfeasance charge and a count of simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in parish jail, suspended, and a year of unsupervised probation for the simple battery charge and five years at hard labor, suspended, and three years of probation for the malfeasance charge, the clerk said.