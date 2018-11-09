LAFAYETTE - A man was arrested Thursday, accused of pointing a firearm from his vehicle in the direction of at least seven students riding on a school bus, Lafayette Police said.
Shawn Timothy Cummins, 58, reportedly pointed a gun at a school bus traveling down West Congress Street in Lafayette shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.
Cummins was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.