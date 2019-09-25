A Breaux Bridge man was taken to the hospital and then arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into a residence on Zin Zin Road Tuesday night, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Rusty Veroine, 26, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Veroine was traveling northbound on Zin Zin Road in Breaux Bridge when he ran his white Ford F-150 off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residence in the 1400 block around 10 p.m., St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a release.
The home was occupied but no one inside reported injures. Veroine suffered minor injures and was treated at a local hospital before being taken into custody, the release said.