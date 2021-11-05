A Baton Rouge woman involved in a crash Sunday in St. Martin Parish has died.
Louisiana State Police say that shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 West between Henderson and Breaux Bridge.
The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Kelsey K. Baptiste of Baton Rouge, police say.
An initial investigation revealed Baptiste was one of seven occupants in a 2006 Nissan Altima. For unknown reasons, the Altima became disabled in the left travel lane of I-10 westbound near milepost 112.
State Police say that Baptiste and the driver were outside of the vehicle attempting to alert approaching traffic of the disabled vehicle.
Baptiste re-entered the vehicle just before it was struck by another vehicle. Following the collision, police report that Baptiste was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the right lane of travel. She was then struck by another vehicle.
Baptiste was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, Troop I was notified Baptiste had succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the Altima, who had jumped over the barrier wall just prior to the crash, and other passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries ranging from minor to moderate, they say.
The driver of on of the other vehicles in the crash sustained minor injuries no others were injured.
While impairment is not suspected, standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted by LSP for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.