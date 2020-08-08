A Sunset man was arrested on negligent homicide in the June death of Donny Jacobs, whose body was found in a drainage ditch on Chretien Point Road.
Frederick Thomas, 48, was booked on a count of negligent homicide Friday. St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies determined Thomas was involved in a fist fight with Jacobs, 58, approximately an hour before his body was discovered in a drainage ditch in the 1400 block of Chretien Point Road on June 9, a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Autopsy results revealed Jacobs had severe bruising and swelling to his face, lacerations to the ear and head, a cracked rib and a broken hyoid bone on the right side of his neck, the statement said.
Investigators determined a witness who called 911 to report Jacobs lying motionless in the ditch was Thomas’ girlfriend. Thomas was allegedly present at the time of the 911 call but refused to exit his vehicle to aid Jacobs and told his girlfriend to call 911, insisting Jacobs was still breathing, the sheriff’s office said.