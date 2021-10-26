Near the end of 2019, the Lafayette Police Department reached its goal of full capacity.

But a combination of factors that include the pandemic, widespread racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and, according to Lafayette residents and activists, recent upheaval in the department's leadership, have resulted in a staffing shortage.

The number of sworn-in officers’ has dropped by nearly 5.5% since 2019.

LPD is not alone. Departments across the country are facing staffing shortages as COVID-19 has slowed down the hiring process and turmoil across the country has encouraged agents to leave their positions or retire.

As of Tuesday, LPD had 12 open positions and four pending hires out of the allotted 290 sworn police officers. Beginning Nov. 1, there will be 12 additional patrol positions available, a move that will bring the total allotted to 302.

“We intend to fill all of these spots,” said Robin Griffin, the new public information officer for the department.

The Police Executive Research Forum, an independent non-profit organization that focuses on critical issues in policing, found in a recent report a 45% increase nationwide in retirements and an 18% increase in resignations in law enforcement agencies during the 2020-2021 year compared to the 2019-2020 year.

“The overwhelming working loads and possible exposure to COVID-19 can be related to the resignations and the retirements, and of course, public protest and blaming might contribute to them, as well,” said Sungil Han, an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Still, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2019 to 2020 underlined that the decrease in the number of people employed by local police departments and sheriff's offices (0.9%) was lower than the decrease in overall employment nationwide (6%). A recent report by The Marshall Project, a nonpartisan news organization focused on the U.S. criminal justice system, showed that at the state and federal level, law enforcement increased their number of employees overall.

“In the modern society, police officers are expected to play various roles and offer various services to the community," Han said. "So, under the unique COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not surprising for me that the demands for police are even increased."

The ups and downs on a national level are reflected in local communities, said Sgt. Kristina Strong, an LPD recruiter.

“If you consider the historical trends over the past 20 years, it has always been like this, but I don’t foresee this being a big issue for us in the next future, to be quite honest,” she said.

Strong, who left recruiting at the end of 2019 following an internal reorganization, came back to the position in May. She said she would have a clearer picture of the staffing situation after a Lafayette Police Recruiting Day that will take place Nov. 6, but she feels optimistic.

“It takes months from the moment you apply for the position to the moment you are actually hired because we want to be sure we hire the qualified people we need,” she said.

Currently, Lafayette has 10 people attending the police academy and six more in the second phase of the training plan. The entire process, which includes a third 14-week on-the-road training phase, can take up to nine months for those applying for the first time as an officer and six months for those who have previously worked in law enforcement.

“COVID had a significant influence on this process because it slowed it down,” Strong said. “Before the pandemic, we could send 40 people to the school academy, but now that number is lowered to 20 because we need to practice social distancing.”

The pandemic also complicated the procedures for polygraphs and employment papers.

“With the lifting of some restrictions, the process has become easier for us to start hiring again,” Strong explained. "It's the main reason why we were able to fill nearly half of the openings that existed back in May, when we experienced 29 openings."

Staffing shortages have affected law enforcement in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, too. A recent report by The Advocate showed that for the first time the number of vacancies in the Baton Rouge Police Department surpassed 100, with about 16% of allotted positions currently unfilled. According to records provided by the NOPD and Civil Service and reported by WWL-TV, the New Orleans Police Department is more than 500 officers short of its goal of 1,600.

In Lafayette, the upheaval in department's leadership has not helped. LPD has had five leaders — chiefs, interim chiefs, acting interim chiefs — in the two years since Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office, including three just in the past three weeks.

Last week, Cydra Wingerter, chief administrative officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, released a statement that interim chief Wayne Griffin, in the position only two weeks, was being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

Major Monte Potier, a 28-year department veteran, is in command of the department until further notice.

“The staffing crisis may bring long-lasting effects rather than an immediate increase in crime,” Han said. “I believe if there has been a recent increase in crime it may be attributed to the resilience to COVID-19 pandemic, which indicates coming back to normal life."