Funeral services have been set for Shenard Simmons, who was shot during a home invasion last week.
The funeral will be Saturday at Kinchen Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 7 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m.
Simmons' mother, Katrina August, wrote an emotional Facebook post after shooting, expressing her grief and describing her son as someone who gave back to the community despite being confined to a wheelchair his entire life.
"You didn't take the life of a handicap! You took the life of a man," she wrote. "He is/was an awesome fantastic son, fiance and father, a perfect and loyal brother uncle nephew cousin and friend. And gave everything to many in need!"
Simmons, 33, died at a hospital after being shot in a home invasion around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 300 block of Bopamo Lane.
Simmons’ girlfriend told police four masked men entered the home while she dozed on the couch. They dragged her into a back room and beat her while holding her daughter at gunpoint, she said. Later, when Simmons returned home, they shot him. It’s unclear how long the men were allegedly in the home.
Simmons’ home had a security camera at the front door and neighbors said police asked for their footage. Many homes in the community have cameras, they said.
"Please beg for God’s forgiveness and mercy, my son is gone," August wrote. "God is merciful, it’s not too late for you."