Two Opelousas residents were indicted on murder charges Monday in the Father’s Day shooting death of 49-year-old Joseph Stanley Boxie Jr.
Kendall Singleton, 36, and Mary Savoie, 38, were indicted on second-degree murder charges for the death of Boxie, who was shot multiple times while parked in the driveway of his home at 613 West Martin Luther King Drive around 3 a.m. June 16.
At a news conference July 5, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said evidence pointed to Savoie having a relationship with both men. An altercation between Savoie, Boxie and Boxie’s girlfriend is believed to be the catalyst for the shooting, the chief said.
The couple confronted Boxie at his home, where he was shot multiple times by Singleton, police said.
Officers said the public supplied information and tips that led to the two arrests. They said evidence was also recovered from Singleton and Savoie’s home when the accused were arrested July 5.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, according to a release from the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office.