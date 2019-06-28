A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish Thursday.
Shally LeBlanc, 53, sustained critical injuries when the 2010 Ford Taurus she was riding in ran off the right side of Nina Highway near Grand Point Highway around 11 p.m. The car struck a ditch embankment and flipped over, a release from Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Jesse LaGrange said.
The car was traveling south when the accident happened.
LeBlanc was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the release said.
The driver, 48-year-old Johnny LeBlanc, was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.
Impairment is suspected in the crash. A blood sample was obtained from Johnny LeBlanc and possible charges are pending, LaGrange said.
LeBlanc is the fourth unrestrained driver or passenger killed in an Acadiana area crash in just over four weeks.