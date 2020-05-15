A 14-year-old boy is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, shooting two people and crashing the stolen vehicle into an Opelousas Police Department unit during an early morning crime spree Friday, police say.
Around 2 a.m., the teenager, who remains unnamed by law enforcement, held a man at gunpoint in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and stole his sedan. Roughly an hour later, the first shooting took place in the 900 block of Bernice Street, where a residence was struck by gunfire, Opelousas Police spokesman Major Mark Guidry said.
Around 3:45 a.m., the juvenile suspect returned to Lincoln Street where he shot one victim and then proceeded to the 1300 block of West Park Avenue where he shot a second victim around 4:05 a.m. One victim is in stable condition while the other is listed as critical, Guidry said.
The juvenile later told police he had a prior altercation with one victim, but the motive for the other two shootings is unclear, the spokesman said.
Officers saw the juvenile driving the stolen vehicle around 7 a.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the juvenile fled. Officers pursued the teenager at high speeds through residential areas in southwest Opelousas, before the 14-year-old crashed the stolen sedan into an Opelousas Police unit.
The juvenile then fled on foot and was apprehended near the intersection of West Park Avenue and Frilot Street, Guidry said. No one was injured in the pursuit.
During questioning, the juvenile told police he had removed an ankle monitor. The teenager was on parole with the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice for previous crimes, Guidry said. The 14-year-old appeared at a juvenile court hearing Friday where his parole was revoked, and he was transported to a juvenile correctional center.
The juvenile was booked on counts including attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of an automobile, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, illegal carrying or discharging of weapons, aggravated flight from an officer and Louisiana disaster curfew violation, a release said.
Additional charges may follow.