Missing Lake Charles man may be in New Iberia area
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who may be on his way to New Iberia, according to a report from KATC.
Neil Sweat, 50, was last seen in the Teal Street area of Lake Charles wearing a black, hooded jacket, black beanie, blue shirt and gray undershirt, khaki pants and black tennis shoes.
The African-American man is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds. He's also diabetic.
Sweat is from the Jeanerette/New Iberia area and may be headed that way, his family told authorities. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.