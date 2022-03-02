Four men were arrested after gunshots were reported on South Washington Street in Abbeville.
Abbeville Police Department officers responded to South Washington Street near West Lafayette Street on Friday around 11:11 a.m. after reports of gunshots. Officers determined suspects in two vehicles were reportedly shooting at one another and spent casings were recovered from the area, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Investigators identified one of the suspects and found the man and others in a vehicle with two rifles and three handguns; at least one of the weapons was listed as stolen in a national database, Touchet said.
Stefan Briggs, 19, and Darius Campbell, 23, both of Abbeville, were booked on possession of a stolen firearm. Kevin Scott, 28, of Abbeville, was booked on possession of a stolen firearm and contempt of court warrants.
Jacoby Senegal, 23, of Abbeville, was booked on possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons and obstruction of justice, the statement said.