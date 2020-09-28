Billy Louvierre, 44, of Lafayette was sentenced Monday to four years, seven months in federal custody after he pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to a charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
An issued statement from the U.S. attorney’s office said Louviere and co-conspirators were buying and selling heroin in the Lafayette area. Evidence included cell phone communications between Louviere and his co-conspirators.
Louvierre was arrested in February 2019 following a traffic stop and police dog search. Officers searched the vehicle and found a scale, baggies and a burnt spoon.
The FBI and Lafayette police investigated the case.