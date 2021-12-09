A Lafayette man wanted by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with a Bayou Vista shooting has been arrested.
Deputies say Derrick Lee John Williams Jr. was arrested Thursday and booked on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder.
Police responded just after midnight Nov. 21 to a residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista after a 911 call regarding a subject that had been wounded.
Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered a woman who suffered gunshot wounds. During an investigation, Williams was developed as the suspect.
Detectives say they learned that Williams allegedly took a 1-year-old toddler from the residence and fled the scene. The toddler was later found to be safe.
Marshals located Williams on Thursday in New Iberia and arrested him on the warrant for attempted murder.
Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and then transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.