A Port Allen man was arrested on vehicular homicide Saturday after a fatal crash on La. 71 in St. Landry Parish, State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Jarred Brown, 30, was driving south near Chance Road about 9 p.m. when he traveled into oncoming traffic, causing Tony Smith, 49, of Plaucheville, to crash. Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
Brown, who investigators believe was driving while impaired, was hospitalized with moderate injuries, Gossen said. Brown was arrested at the hospital on counts of driving left of center, no seat belt and vehicular homicide. Toxicology tests are pending for both drivers.
Gossen said a third vehicle hit Brown's truck after the initial crash, but that wreck is part of a separate investigation. The crashes remain under investigation.