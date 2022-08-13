A Lafayette man was struck by a vehicle and killed while attempting to help an injured cat Friday night.
Lafayette Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Bonin Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday after a man was struck by a vehicle. Officers determined the man, 57-year-old Dwayne Higdon, was hit by a passing vehicle while attempting to remove an injured cat from the road. The cat had been struck by a different vehicle, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Higdon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, she said.