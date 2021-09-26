One man is dead as the result of a shooting Saturday on Marigny Circle in Lafayette Parish, according to a statement from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Devon Johnson, 33, was killed during the shooting, which occurred in the 600 block of Marigny Circle.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about the shooting at approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson was located at the scene and was unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.