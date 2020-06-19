A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Edison Street Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Edison Street around 9 a.m. following an argument between the victim and a male suspect. During the argument, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim once in the upper torso before fleeing the scene, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, Griffin said.
The suspect is not in custody, he said.