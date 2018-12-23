A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in the stabbing injury of a relative, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Grand Anse Highway, Breaux Bridge, were they discovered a 59-year-old Breaux Bridge man suffering stab wounds following a fight with family member Patrick Mowery.
The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Before deputies arrived at the scene, Mowery, 24, had fled. He was apprehended a short time later in a wooded area behind the residence.
Mowery was later booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery.